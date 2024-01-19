LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.57

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.57 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.07). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.07), with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

LPA Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.96.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft ground power, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally.

