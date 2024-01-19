LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $63,000 in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

