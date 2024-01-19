LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes $38,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 376,974 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

