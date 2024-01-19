Mantle (MNT) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Mantle (MNT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mantle has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $103.42 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,162,441,863.0331407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.68333815 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $116,214,083.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

