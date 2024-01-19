Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Trading Up 1.4%

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meiji in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

