Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $23.86 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Metahero has a market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $829,117.68 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

