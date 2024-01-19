MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Trading 2.3% Higher

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.97 and last traded at $38.97. 241,529 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 235,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.45% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

