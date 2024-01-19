MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Up 1%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.86. 1,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

MIND Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND Technology

MIND Technology Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 2.31% of MIND Technology worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.