Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Down 1.5%

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.66). Approximately 144,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 140,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.69).

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.13. The stock has a market cap of £152.35 million, a PE ratio of -2,186.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Mobius Investment Trust

In other news, insider Maria Luisa Cicognani acquired 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £1,495.62 ($1,903.07). Insiders own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

