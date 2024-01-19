Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading Down 2.1%

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340.50 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.36). Approximately 58,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 111,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.45).

Mpac Group Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of £70.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 243.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.07.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Holland acquired 4,873 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £9,989.65 ($12,711.10). In other Mpac Group news, insider Will Wilkins bought 4,813 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £10,011.04 ($12,738.31). Also, insider Adam Holland bought 4,873 shares of Mpac Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £9,989.65 ($12,711.10). 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.