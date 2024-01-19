N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 1%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 1,002,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,601,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

N4 Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 27.88 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

About N4 Pharma

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

