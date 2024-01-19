Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter worth $67,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTCO traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.91. 4,555,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Natura &Co had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

