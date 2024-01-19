Netrum Price Reaches $24.44 on Top Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $52.30 million and approximately $1,392.17 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $24.44 or 0.00059737 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Netrum

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official website is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 24.46965212 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

