NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG) versus BILL (NYSE:BILL) Financial Survey

NFT Gaming (NASDAQ:NFTG – Get Free Report) and BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NFT Gaming and BILL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NFT Gaming N/A -87.98% -83.31% BILL -14.99% -1.71% -0.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of NFT Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of BILL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NFT Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A BILL 1 9 15 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NFT Gaming and BILL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BILL has a consensus price target of $116.91, indicating a potential upside of 65.55%. Given BILL’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BILL is more favorable than NFT Gaming.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NFT Gaming and BILL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NFT Gaming N/A N/A -$1.42 million N/A N/A BILL $1.06 billion 7.11 -$223.73 million ($1.60) -44.07

NFT Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BILL.

Summary

BILL beats NFT Gaming on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NFT Gaming

The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. develops, designs, acquires, and manages games that offer non-fungible tokens. The company develops a digital gaming platform, which provides the company's proprietary games, as well as games developed and published by third parties under the Gaxos name. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc. provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services. In addition, the company's artificial intelligence enabled software provides connections between suppliers and clients. It serves accounting firms, financial institutions, and software companies. The company was formerly known as Bill.com Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BILL Holdings, Inc. in February 2023. BILL Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

