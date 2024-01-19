Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.

Northern Frontier Stock Down 20.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

Northern Frontier Company Profile

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices.

