Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.17. 2,205,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

