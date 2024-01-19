Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.10

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $682.29 million and $54.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.77 or 0.05957204 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00078641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00027037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.10508938 USD and is down -9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $58,654,746.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

