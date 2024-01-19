Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $684.03 million and $56.86 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

