Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 100.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OPI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 930,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($1.40). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $133.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 154 properties as of September 30, 2023, with approximately 20.7 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

