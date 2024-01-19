Oppenheimer Trims Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Target Price to $83.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
