Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.38. 31,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 28,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Owlet Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owlet by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owlet by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owlet by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owlet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

