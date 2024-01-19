Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.38. 31,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 28,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Owlet Trading Up 3.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.72.
Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.
