Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Pacific Horizon (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.79) and last traded at GBX 528 ($6.72). 175,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 169,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.69).

The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 538.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 547.05. The stock has a market cap of £480.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,112.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

