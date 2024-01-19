Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
About Parker-Hannifin
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
