Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $22,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Stock Up 1.7 %

PAYX traded up $2.06 on Friday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,485. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

