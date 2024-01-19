Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $389.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

