PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 190 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,303 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,256,119. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4 %

EA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.47. 347,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

