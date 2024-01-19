PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading 0% Higher

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.13 and last traded at $100.12. 820,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,040,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.09.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88.

Get PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.