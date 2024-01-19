PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0.4%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.45. Approximately 140,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 167,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.64.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 92.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,626.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

