Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. 54,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.