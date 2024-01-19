Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $90.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,227,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

