Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $83.87 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

