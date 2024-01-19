Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. 73,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 83,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPSI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a "d+" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Pioneer Power Solutions last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

