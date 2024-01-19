PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 248.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

HTLF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 63,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,771. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

