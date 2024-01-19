PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,640 VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 53,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,278. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 122.04%. The company had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

