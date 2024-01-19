PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 93,407 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 422,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 121.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 113,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 51,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,293. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

