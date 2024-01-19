PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ON by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in ON by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 517,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,410,000 after buying an additional 347,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ON by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,681,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 412,710 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 2,105,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,753. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About ON

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

