PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,721 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HCSG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 178,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.