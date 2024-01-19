PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.70

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $16.40. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 97,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

