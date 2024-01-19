PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.70

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $16.40. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 97,433 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PREKF
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.3 %
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PrairieSky Royalty
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Trading Halts Explained
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.