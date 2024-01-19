PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.70

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $16.40. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $16.44, with a volume of 97,433 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

