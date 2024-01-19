Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.85

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.85 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.82 ($0.40). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £12.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

