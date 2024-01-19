Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.37. 19,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Primavera Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $18,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

