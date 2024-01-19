Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 119,931 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $389,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 841.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 48,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.72. 390,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $425.16 and its 200-day moving average is $398.32. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.