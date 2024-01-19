Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $722-732 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.27 million. Progress Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.12-1.16 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.83 on Friday. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,249.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Progress Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 187.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Progress Software by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

