Radicle (RAD) One Day Volume Tops $259.28 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $116.26 million and approximately $259.28 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00005430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Radicle has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,980 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

