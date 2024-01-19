ReddCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $202.41 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 63.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $202.41 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00172037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009625 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

