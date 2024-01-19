Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Shares Down 3.4%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
Reliance Worldwide Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.
About Reliance Worldwide
Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.
