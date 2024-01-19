Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 31,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 89,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Revival Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

