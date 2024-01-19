Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $31,839.14 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016196 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,560.22 or 0.99986594 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011322 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00229061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

