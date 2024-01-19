Rocket Pool ETH Price Reaches $2,725.34 on Major Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $1.99 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $2,725.34 or 0.06550135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 566,688 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 566,712.09889775. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,698.30593491 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $990,537.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

