Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $81,061.76

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00009933 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $81,061.76 and $237,743.09 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.10203792 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $298,273.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

